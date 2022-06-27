Residents of Tantri cry over the lack of good public toilet facility

The old facility is in bad shape

Correspondence from Central Region

Residents of Tantri, a well-known community in Cape Coast Metropolis, have bemoaned the absence of a decent public restroom facility in their area.



Tantri is one of the business and commercial centers in the Central Regional capital.



It falls under the Tantri-ayeko-ayeko electoral area, which comprises of four polling stations with quite sizeable population.



It is a community where some of the residents have their private toilet facilities in their various homes.



However, the majority of the residents depend on the public facility to ease their themselves. There are two separate facilities, one for men and one for women, but the men's facility is completely destroyed.

As a result, the males are compelled to share the females', which is also not in good shape.



The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) built a ten-seater toilet facility for the community, but it hasn't been made available for use for years, according to the residents.



Assemblyman for the area, Lamidi Alhassan, who confirmed this to GhanaWeb, expressed his dissatisfaction with the plight of his people.



According to him, “Lack of a good toilet facility is at the top of all the problems in my community. For the past five to six years, my people have no place of convenience.Iit has increased open defecation in my area. I don’t know why till now CODA hasn’t opened the facility for us. I can’t also take the laws into my hands to open it. We’re just managing with the old one, and it’s not proper. I’m pleading to the authorities to come and open the facility for us, most especially, the CODA people.”



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb tried reaching out to an official from CODA to know why the facility is still not opened for the people but all attempts proved futile.