Residents of Tarkwa kick against PURC's tariff increment

Correspondence from the Western Region

Some residents of Tarkwa are calling on the government to hold on with the



tariff increment until the economy is stable.



According to them, prices of goods and services are going up daily making life unbearable for Ghanaians.



Their concerns come at the back of an announcement by the PURC, on Monday, August 15 to increase utility tariffs by 21.55% for water and 27.15% for electricity effective September this year.



Ghanaians have been lamenting, adding that the increment was made at the wrong time as the country is going through economic crisis.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, some residents in Tarkwa noted that utility tariffs are already high so increasing it will affect citizens and businesses.

"Our current light bills are high, so if they increase it, we will be affected and our businesses may even collapse," residents noted.



To some of them, salaries have not been increased, so if utility bills go up, it will automatically affect the Ghanaian worker, hence the need to hold for a



while.



Residents are appealing to the government to intervene and salvage the situation.



Watch the video below



