Residents of Volta Region share fond memories of JJ Rawlings

Former president Jerry John Rawlings

Some Ghanaians in Volta Region Share fond memories of JJ Rawlings

As we observe the one-year memorial of the First President of the Fourth Republic, Jerry John Rawlings, many say they remember and miss him for his charisma, which endeared him to many. From the Volta Regional capital, Ho, here is what a cross-section of the public had to say about “the man of the people”.



”I think President Rawlings, may God rest his soul, has been a very charismatic leader.



"He has actually endeared himself to the people he was able to bring himself to a level that people can actually relate to him, his legacy, his achievement and everything is actually there for everyone to see it’s still evident till this day and the fact that he is also able to show his jovial side one thing I miss about him is the fact that he is able to think for the less privileged.



”We were in school and you know he loves to fly the helicopter and anytime we saw any helicopter fly in the sky you know by then he was the Head of State, so we were thinking okay, Rawlings and we will be shouting on top of our voice and we will come out and be shouting okay Rawlings …okay….



"It was so lovely and one thing I also remembered was that when we heard Rawlings will be coming to the Volta region especially Ho. hoo…. we the students have to go and line up all the way from Sorkode there down to Ho Bankoe, we will be holding the flags and waving when he was passing by, we will be waving ohh chale this man he was really charismatic. He left a legacy.

”His demise last year came as a very shocking one because we didn’t anticipate it and especially because he died a few weeks after the burial of his mother. It was quite tragic and pathetic.



Now, we still have fond moments of him as a Founder of our Fourth Republic. We. I still enjoy this Fourth republic. We still owe it to him. He is a great deal for him. JJ Rawlings you see helicopters in the sky is JJ Rawlings that you shout.



"I have missed his speeches in our political discourse. On June 4th this year I was expecting that the Man JJ Rawlings would speak to us…and it didn’t happen. I still feel that vacuum.”



These were some Ghanaians in the Volta Region who shared their fondest memories of the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.