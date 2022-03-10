Residents of Walewale living in fear over disappearance of 5-year-old girl

Correspondence from North East Region

Residents of Walewale in the North East Region presently live in fear and shock over the security of their school children following the disappearance of a five-year-old school girl.



The incident has imposed fear and panic on parents in the municipality as one cannot tell the whereabouts of the girl for the past two weeks.



According to the parents of the missing child, she had left home after school at 3 pm on the 21st of March 2022 but has never returned home.



In an interview with the father of the five-year-old child, Mr. Abdulai Iddrisu told GhanaWeb that he is very worried and scared because the entire municipality has never experienced an incident of this nature.



"I am very worried and I am afraid because it has never happened in Walewale. Whenever at all a child got missing, the moment they announce to the community, within some few hours the child is found but this is the sixteenth day, we are gradually losing hope but we are still having hope because of Allah," he poured out his frustration.



The girl’s disappearance has left the entire locality in a state of disquiet as relatives and friends continue to search all parts of the municipality.

The assemblyman for the Fongni electoral area in Walewale is proposing the intervention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the National Security Minister to equip the security to search for the missing girl.



"If the IGP is listening to us, he needs to do something about the security in Walewale, it is too bad. It is not only about this case, but you know recently, armed robbery too has risen, so that is the more reason why the IGP and the government itself must intervene because it doesn't speak well of the town," he appealed.



The Assemblyman says the local police could not generate the footage of the CCTV camera installed in Walewale township by the National security secretariat after the family of the missing child had gone to the police station in Walewale to appeal for the footage.



This he says the municipal police are not well equipped to investigate the whereabouts of the girl and therefore, the IGP should widen his tentacles and send a special search team to help the family get the child back.



