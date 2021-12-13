Residents share water with cows, have no access to health care in Afram Plains

Cows drinking from the Afram River

Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North, Betty Nana Efua Krosby Mensah, has revealed that the people of Afram Plains North share their water with cows.

According to her, their only source of drinking water is the Afram river, which they, unfortunately, share with cattle.



"Afram Plains has so many challenges and one is access to potable water, we have the volta lake here, but, we share that with animals," she said.



A visit to the township saw residents fetching the water from the river as cattle walked through and drank from the very river.

Some residents who spoke to Michael Agyapong Agyapa said the water situation was worrying even though they were aware that the water could be contaminated and can affect them when they drink from it.



Bemoaning their plight, some residents said the community and its surrounding villages all depended on the lake, they drink the water from it, just as it is. According to them, they do not enjoy it but have no alternative.



They, however, lamented the poor state of health service delivery in the district, saying, they do not just share water with cows but have a weak health service. They appealed to government to come their aid.