Residents stay awake to siphon fuel from tanker involved in accident at Pokuase

Dozens of residents showed up to the scene with gallons and buckets to siphon the fuel

Fuel tanker involved in an accident

Dozens rush to accident scene at 2:30 am in the morning



Concerns raised about people rushing to siphon fuel during accidents



Several residents around the Pokuase area stayed awake in the night to siphon fuel from a tanker which was involved in an accident on Saturday dawn.



The tanker had run into a ditch along the stretch and some residents in the area saw that as an opportunity to steal the contents of the truck.



As reported by sports journalist, Saddick Adams on his Twitter page, the residents as at 2:30 am were rushing to the accident scene with buckets, gallons, and other containers to draw the fuel.

“The fire service personnel just arrived trying to control the crowd and send them away. As you can see a lot of them are running. The fire service personnel are trying to send the people away but more of them are trying to get closer and siphon the fuel,” he narrated in a video shared from the scene.



According to the journalist, some of the residents including women as well as drivers passing by the scene were making attempts to steal some of the fuel.



It has become common for some Ghanaians to show up at accident scenes to loot.



Over the years, several cases have been reported of individuals turning up to siphon fuel whenever there is an accident involving a tanker.



This phenomenon has become more rampant owing to the current increase in fuel prices as some people see such incidents as an opportunity to defray costs.

Meanwhile, there have been concerns about the potential of a fire outbreak during such accidents and the risks it poses to members of the public.



