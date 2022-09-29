Residents, teachers lament poor toilet facilities in Bosome Freho

According to school, the situation has persisted for a very long time

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Students and teachers of the Tebeso number 1 D/A Primary school in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region have lamented the lack of a toilet facility.



According to them, the situation that has persisted for a very long time compels them to use bushes as a place of convenience.



Some students and teachers who spoke to GhanaWeb revealed that a toilet project which started about four years ago has now become a death trap as the manhole dug for the purpose has been left to rot. They revealed that despite several calls to the authorities, the problem has still not been solved.



On a visit to the school, GhanaWeb saw a death trap pit that bushes had covered. Some students were, however, seen moving 'to and fro' from the bush to ease themselves.



Some teachers speaking to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity said both teachers and students use the bushes whenever they want to ease themselves.

Meanwhile, some school pupils told this reporter that they usually meet snakes on their way to the bush. They have therefore made a passionate appeal to the government, the district assembly, and other stakeholders to come to their aid before things get out of hand.



Mr. Kwaning Prince, the headmaster of the school, reacting to drama, said several appeals and letters which have been sent to the necessary quarters had seen no positive result.



Confirming the situation to GhanaWeb, the headmaster sadly revealed that most teachers usually join the pupils to ease themselves in the bush.



He has, however, appealed to the authorities to immediately intervene since the situation keeps worsening.



Speaking to the assemblyman of the area, Mr. Amoako Mensah said his fight for this course had given him an enemy tag at the district assembly.

According to him, his pressure on the area DCE, Mr. Yaw Danso, and other stakeholders at the assembly for the completion of the project is one of the reasons he has become an enemy of the DCE.







He said the most disturbing part of their ordeal was how the pit had become a death trap to the lives of the innocent pupils.



According to him, though the Tebeso number 1 D/A School toilet project had been stalled, the saddest part was that other similar projects in different towns, which began with the Tebeso school, had seen completion.



He assured his people and the school body to exercise restraint since he would not relent until his dream of fighting course was achieved.