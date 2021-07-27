Residents want closed Sekesua Akateng police stations reopened

The state of the Akateng police station

Correspondence from the Eastern Region

Two police stations in the Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region have been closed down by the police administration between 2020 and 2021 leaving them without a “visible reassurance” for the public.



The police say the deplorable state of the two structures in Sekesua and Akateng necessitated the decisions, two of a few closures in policing history in the not too distant past.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Dadematse Moses Tetteh of Sekesua Kotokoli said the police service cited the close proximity of the station to the local market and the community toilet as other reasons for the closure.



“They said the police station is located right in the market and to the public toilet and so we were told to find a suitable location for a new post to be built,” said the Dadematse who said though a plot had been located for the facility, this is yet to be done.



The Dadematse added that a proposal by the police administration to fix containers on the new plot to serve as temporal police post has also not been fulfilled. The situation compels residents of the two communities to travel to the district capital, Asesewa to lodge complaints to the police whenever there is the need to.

“When there is no police station in your community, that brings a lot of problems because whenever there is a problem that must involve the police, that cannot be done due to the absence of the police station…it is a big problem for us…for now, everything we must go and report at Asesewa,” said the local leader.



The absence of a police, he added has compelled some criminals to take advantage of the situation to engage in acts of lawlessness and cited theft cases and other acts of violence perpetrated by unknown persons he believed took advantage of the situation.



The Akateng police station established in 2012 by the former Assemblyman for the area, George Agbedam from proceeds of the Akateng Premix Fund, has also been shut down since 2020 due to its current state of disrepair.



Assemblyman for Tumesi-Akateng Electoral Area, William Yaw Tugbedzo said the police was eventually compelled to close down the police station due to the prevailing unconducive conditions at the facility, following years of unsuccessful appeals for its renovation.



“According to the commander, the police station is not in a good situation so he can’t send his men to operate there,” he said.

On how the situation is affecting security in the area, Mr. Tugbedzo said, “it is affecting the whole community because what is going on is very bad in the community. We want the facility to be in a good shape so that we can have a permanent police people in the community.”



District Chief Executive for Upper Manya Krobo and Chairman of the District Security Committee (DISEC), Felix Nartey Odjao gave the assurance that land had been acquired at Sekesua to put up a new police post for the police.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo, Bismark Tetteh Nyarko who raised the issue on the floor of parliament in an interview with GhanaWeb, said he upon assumption of office in January 2021, followed up on the issues and expressed hope that the Minister of Interior would put measures in place to address the situation.



The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, urged the local district Assembly to ensure the provision of hospitable accommodation for the police personnel as they couldn’t risk their lives working from unsafe structures.



“…the best that the district Assembly could do is to come to the support of the community and if the structures are not hospitable, policemen cannot be sent there because the policemen need to be protected before they can protect other people,” he said.

Supt. John Yeboah In Charge of the Asesewa Police Station said the police administration had no option except to close down the two facilities due to their dilapidated states.



Asked how the police is ensuring security in the face of the closures, the Asesewa District Police Commander explained that enhanced police patrols to the two communities have been put in place to address the situation.



“The authorities are putting measures in place to restore the police stations to check criminal activities in the areas. Patrols teams go there but a police station would help but the building is not conducive hence their closure by the police administration, immediately the place is restored, the IGP will bring it back,” said the Commander.