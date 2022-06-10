2
Resign if you can no longer do the job - Dafeamekpor to Anyimadu-Ayim over LGBTQ+ bill delays

Video Archive
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Suspicious LGBTQ+ billboard mounted along Accra-Tema Motorway

He has refused to call for a meeting to consider the bill, Dafeamekpor claims

They wanted to smuggle these things into the curriculum of our children, we resisted it - Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has urged the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, to step aside if he can no longer execute the duties assigned him.

The MP explained that for so long, the chairman for the committee has been unable to call meetings for it to deliberate on pertinent matters such as the one concerning the Private Member’s Bill before it on anti-homosexuality in the country.

Addressing the matter of a mounted billboard on the Accra-Tema Motorway that seemed like an LGBTQ+ advertorial, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said it doesn’t appear his colleague is ready for the job as the committee chairman.

“We are asking, is he committed to doing this or he’s not. If he’s not, he should resign – he should leave the committee for another to come and chair the committee for the work to be done,” he said.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who is also a member of the same committee responsible for hearing and sorting out issues regarding the LGBTQ+ Bill, said that there is halted progress with the passage of the LGBTQ+ Bill because the Chairman has not prioritized same.

He further explained that they would do anything possible to ensure that what he describes as the clandestine, yet intense moves by the LGBTQ+ community does not see the light of day.

“They wanted to smuggle these things into the curriculum of our children, we resisted it. Now you see what they have done. Tomorrow, it will be on the front pages of newspapers on wide circulation and then the next day, they will go online. The day after that, they’ll roll out proper advertorials on our TV stations that we don’t have control of preventing our children from viewing.

“So, by and large, by the time we wake up as a country, our base is corrupted,” he said.

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram, and seven (7) other MPs have been calling for homosexuality to be made illegal in Ghana through its Private Member’s Bill to parliament called the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Family Values.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
