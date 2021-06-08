Resignations hit Angel FM as two reporters join Captain Smart at Onua FM

Captain Smart has joined Onua FM

Captain Smart quit Angel FM to join Onua FM as their morning show host

Two reporters have also resigned from Angel and joined him at Onua FM



Angel have also poached Benjamin Owusu from Atinka FM



The Angel Broadcasting Network has in the last 24-hours lost two of its reporters to Onua FM and TV which belong to the Media General conglomerate.



Isaac Ansah Apagya, a member of Angel FM sports team has crossed carpet to Onua FM in a move that sources tell GhanaWeb was engineered by Godsbrain Captain Smart who first spotted Ansah Apagya in Tarkwa.



The producer of the Angel FM’s Sports show Nathaniel Obeng has also confirmed his switch to Media General where he will reunite with Apagya and Captain Smart.



Sources at ABN indicate that the exit of the two is the first of what is expected to be mass resignations at the media firm.

Saddick Adams, known as Sports Obama, the head of sports was also rumored to be on his way out but GhanaWeb sources confirm that he is staying at ABN for now.



An indication of Sports Obama’s continued to stay at Angel is linked to the poaching of Atinka Media Village’s Benjamin Owusu to ABN.



Bengee as he is widely known worked with Saddick Adams at Atinka FM and is expect to be a producer and the presenter of the foreign sports segment which used to held by Ansah Apagya.



Captain Smart it will be recalled joined Onua FM after resigning from Angel Broadcasting Network following an indefinite suspension imposed on him by the owner of ABN, Kwaku Oteng.



Captain Smart was suspended over what management at ABN described as misconduct and insubordination after he refused to backdown on attacks on specific government officials.