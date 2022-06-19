Resolve Damongo Chieftaincy problem to bring peace to Gonja - Yagbonwura’s Counsellor

Choruwura Dramani Kabasagya

A Counsellor at the Palace of the Overlord of Gonja (Yagbonwura) and Chief of Choru (Jang area) Choruwura Dramani Kabasagya has called on the Gonja Kingdom to resolve the Damongo Chieftaincy problem in order to bring absolute peace in Damongo and Gonja as a whole.

The outspoken Chief said Damongo is currently the traditional capital and the Savannah Regional capital and so the current situation of two Chiefs for the town does not bode well for development.



In an exclusive interview with Bole-based Nkilgi fm, Choruwura Dramani Kabasagya said the major problem of the Gonja area bordered on the installation of two rival Chiefs for a number of communities.

He said courts should not be used to resolve Chieftaincy issues.