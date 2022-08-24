Resolve Damongo chieftaincy impasse to accelerate development - Residents appeal

A town shot of Damongo in the Savannah Region

Correspondence from Savannah Region

Some residents of Damongo have called on the government through the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs to as a matter of urgency, resolve the Damongo chieftaincy dispute for development to thrive.



They made this appeal in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.



According to them, the dispute has impacted negatively on the development of the town and thus appealed to the central government to bring finality to the issue to propel the development of the town which serves as the administrative capital for the Savannah Region.



"It's no secret that this unfortunate issue has retarded the progress of this town in terms of development. For over five years now, I still can't understand why the issue is still prevailing. It has affected investor confidence which is not good for a town serving as a capital for an infant region like ours", said Mumuni Lukman.



"Look, Damongo is already poles behind in respect to economic development and to be bedevilled with this dispute is just regrettable. Government must step in to ensure that it is resolved for peace and tranquillity to reign," averred Master Tamimu.

They maintained that it is incumbent on the government to ensure that there's peace and tranquillity in the town to accelerate socio-economic development.



"The authorities should find an amicable solution to this impasse to make room for peaceful coexistence thereby promoting socio-economic development", Madam Rubaba appealed.



They argued profusely that disputes are inimical to development and encouraged the government to intervene by collaborating with all the primary stakeholders to bring the impasse to a successful halt.



They, therefore, urged the government to expedite efforts to resolve the chieftaincy impasse which has derailed the development of the town.



Background

In 2017, hell broke lose in Damongo after the King of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I allegedly rejected a nominee to the position of Damongo-Wura by the Kuntunkure family (kingmakers of the Damongo chieftaincy title).



It's alleged that the Yagbonwura settled on another candidate known as Mr. Gbanyiti Yakubu ahead of Mr. Kelly Seidu who was reportedly nominated by the kingmakers.



Tension immediately sparked in the Damongo township after the first nominee was enskinned.



The rival chief is reported to have been enskinned too. The protracted issue has since been prolonged to date.