Resolve erratic food supply to SHSs – CHASS

The members of CHASS are complaining of the delay in supply of food to their schools

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, CHASS, says inadequate infrastructure, erratic supply of food from the Buffer Stock Company and the unregulated operations of Parent-Teacher Associations are impeding the smooth running of the Free SHS Policy.

Speaking to GBC News, President of CHASS, Abubakar Yakub called on the Ministry of Education, the GES and allies to review the prices of food supplied to Schools.



On the delay in the supply of food to Senior High Schools, Mr. Yakub admitted that the issue is beyond the National Food Buffer Stock and called on organizations under contract with the National Food Buffer Stock to honor their part of the deal.



CHASS also called for the timely and adequate release of funds to Schools before their reopening dates to curb the stress associated with operating without funds and logistics.

"We are having challenges with the implementation of Free SHS as a result of food supply. It doesn’t come in the right quantity and it doesn’t come on time and we are also asked to go and pick the food from the supply point which adds to the cost. We have engaged them. Sometimes the challenge is bigger than the Buffer Stock. Sometimes the bulk suppliers who are to work are not meeting their obligations.”



Mr Yakub also challenged the government to come out with a clear directive on the operations of PTA’s which according to the Association is unregulated.



"There are no clear cut written directives on PTA activities in our Schools so some of our members have fallen victim to certain actions and inactions of the PTA resulting in their interdiction. When this is done it will guide their operations,” according to President of CHASS Abubakar Yakub.