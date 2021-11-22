Resolve your differences through dialogue – Political parties advised

This would ensure that differences would not degenerate into violence

Political parties have been advised to resort to dialogue in addressing electoral disputes to prevent violence.

Mr Ibrahim Iddrisu, the Nanton District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), who gave the advice, urged the parties not to invoke violence in resolving their internal differences.



He underscored the importance of peace to national development and urged political parties to use the Inter-Party Dialogue Committees (IPDC) at the districts to address their differences.



That would ensure such differences did not degenerate into violence, he said.



Mr Ibrahim advised in a presentation on Violent Extremism during an IPDC meeting organized by the Nanton District Office of the NCCE.



The meeting was to reignite dialogue amongst political parties and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful coexistence for national cohesion.



It was also to reinforce the role of political parties as key stakeholders for ensuring peace and security in the country and reignite dialogue on inter and intra political party grievances.

Representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, traditional authorities, security agencies, Electoral Commission, faith-based organizations, people living with disabilities, youth associations, and women groups attended.



The event formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project, funded by the European Union to counter violent extremism in the country, among other things.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Twumasi Ankrah, Savelugu Municipal Police Commander, facilitated the discussion on “National Security Strategy and the National Framework for Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism in Ghana” and urged the people to be vigilant to protect their communities.



Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, the Northern Regional Director of the NCCE, reinforced the Commission's position on peace and security as a cornerstone for national development and advised against acts that threatened human lives.



The reps of political parties pledged to always use dialogue in settling their differences to ensure peace and security in the area and promised to cooperate with the security agencies to fight violent extremism.