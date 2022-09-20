Resources must be properly channeled for development - Minister

Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu

The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu says development partners in Northern Ghana have failed to identify and bridge the actual development gaps in Northern Ghana.

He noted that even though development partners for the past decades invested heavily in Northern Ghana, the Minister wondered why there was still a wide development gap between the North and South.



“If they were really solving the needs of the people since 1957 with their interventions, why are we still where we are?” he quizzed.



Hon. Yakubu was speaking at a three-day orientation and sensitization workshop for the Gulf of Guinea Northern Region on Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project in Bolgatanga.



He called for attitudinal change in the minds of staff of the Municipal and District Assemblies and partly blamed them for failing to help development partners to identify and channel resources to address the real needs of residents.



The Minister emphasized the need for participants, drawn from the Municipal and District Assemblies across the Upper East and North East Regions to strictly monitor and supervise projects to yield the desired results.

He said the misuse and misappropriation of project vehicles and funds for specific projects by some officials must be avoided.



Hon. Yakubu, also a former Member of Parliament for the Binduri Constituency, said the Upper East Region had abundant water resources for all-year farming to ensure food security for the region and country as a whole.



He, therefore, appealed to development partners to gear their support towards agriculture by providing the necessary logistics to enable them to leverage the abundant water resources to create wealth for the people.



He noted that the issue of desertification as a result of climate change resulting in food insecurity and the threat of violent extremism from the Sahel Regions was real.



He called for patriotism and a sense of hard work to reverse the negative trend of climate change and prevent any possible attacks.