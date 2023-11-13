Respect Asantehene even if for his age, domain size - Dormaahene told

Farouk Al Wahab, an international relations expert, has dismissed concerns that the heated public exchange between the Asantehene and Dormaahene over status and influence will degenerate into a wider crisis.

In his view, history has shown that such rifts hardly escalate into confrontations given democratic safeguards and the general awareness on the part of Ghanaians, especially the Ashantis and Dormaas.



Al Wahab, however, admonished the Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II to extend the needed respects to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II citing two grounds he said were central to Ghanaian culture.



Age and size of the area the Ashanti overlord controls.



"The Ashanti Nation has fought enough, it is the one kingdom in Africa aside eSwatini, that has arranged its affairs properly," Al Wahab told Okatakyie Afrifa in an interview on Angel FM.



He stressed that no matter now Otumfuo is provoked, the Dormaahene still goes through his territiry when going to Dormaa from Accra, "has he ever been impeded or stopped? No. There is a civilization."

He added: "Nothing will make some of Dormaahene's own subjects agree with what he is doing.... Whatever you do, Otumfuo is a big brother to you, are you then using your position to abuse him? I will tell you no... that respect must be given, at least age wise.



"In the post-colonial era, conquests are over but look at age, size of domain and keep the politics at bay because you get it wrong by engaging in that. You are creating animosity," the expert added.







It took my uncle to elevate Dormaa to paramountcy status – Otumfuo



The Otumfuo recently restated how the Dormaa traditional area became a paramountcy, stating that it took a decision of a former occupant of the Golden Stool for that to happen.

Addressing his people at an Asanteman Council meeting at the Manhyia Palace on October 19, 2023, the Asantehene said there was the need to revisit history to combat efforts from some quarters to distort history.



Portions of his address posted by Opemsuo Radio on YouTube had the Asantehene speaking to how a former the predecessor of the current Dormaahene was inducted into office.



"Sampa is my town, Bono and Ahafo… Agyeman Badu (the first) took his oath here before going to assume his throne. He was a teacher here at Government Boys School. He swore in front of my uncle before assuming his position," Otumfuo stated.



"It is because of these notorious ones that I am recounting this issue. What at all is it?" he emphasized before outlinging a historical sequence of relations and how the royal politics has evolved over time.



Agyeman Badu I, who he referred to is an uncle of the current Dormaa chief, Agyeman Badu II, who has in recent years fired salvos at the Otumfuo questioning his level of influence.

In a recent interview with Ghanaweb, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II, said among other things that there was "no King in Ghana" as the 1992 constitution does not make any reference and room for that.



He is also on record in the past to have warned chiefs under the Dormaa jurisdiction from going to pay allegiance to any paramountcy aside the one that gave them their throne.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: