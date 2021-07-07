Respect Ga culture or return to your hometown - Nungua Paramount Chief

The call for respect of Ga culture is related to upcoming Homowo celebrations

Head of the Nungua Traditional Council in the Greater Accra Region has called for a robust preservation of the customs, culture and beliefs of the Ga people.

According to Professor Nii Odaifio Welentsi III, disregard for Ga culture and values by natives and non-indigenes alike was a worrying development that needed to be reversed.



“The Homowo festival by the Gas commences from now till the end of September, and within this period rituals are performed accordingly.



"If anyone feels unpleased by the tradition, then I suggest the fellow returns to his or her hometown than to criticise the culture,” he said at a durbar ahead of the Homowo festival in Nungua.

He entreated the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who was present at the durbar to champion the cause of preserving the Ga culture.



The traditional leader also emphasized that authorities will take appropriate action against persons who flout any rules related to the Homowo festivities.



Aside from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, also in attendance was the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah and a number of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.