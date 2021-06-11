Respect motor riders on the road, they are also part of the road users – DVLA to drivers

• The DVLA is calling on drivers to have mutual respect for motor riders on the road since they are also part of the road users

Dickson Kwakye, Representative from the Drivers and Vehicles License Authority (DVLA) has urged drivers to have mutual respect for the motor riders on the road since they are also road users.



He said there is a need for education and sensitization to be intensified to enable drivers to understand that mutual respect is the key to eradicating road accidents in the country.



He made the call at the launch of the ‘Stop, Think and Drive’ road safety campaign in Accra on June 10, 2021.



“You should all know that the road is for all of you, drivers and motor riders so you need to have respect for each other. Most of the reports we get are complaints from motor riders who say you [driver] don’t have respect for them and that is what is causing the high rate of accidents on the roads,” he said.

He said drivers must also be aware that resting is an antidote to reducing road accidents in the country.



Mr Kwakye said the initiative by the National Road Safety Authority is a step in the right direction since it is will go a long way to help drivers know the essence of arriving alive.



Meanwhile, the DVLA is also asking the general public to make a conscious effort to renew their license and roadworthy papers on time to ensure that, their vehicles are safe and strong enough to ply the roads.



