Respect the people you serve - Victor Asante advises

Guests at the Rotaract Club of Accra-East programme

Source: Ohenewaa Brown, Contributor

The Managing Director of FBN Bank, Victor Asante who doubles as District Governor Elect (DGE) for Rotary District 9102 has urged Rotarians and Rotaractors to respect the people they render community services to.

According to him, the challenges faced by target beneficiaries of community service projects are predominantly as a result of their geographical location or way of birth, stressing the need to treat them with dignity.



“When we serve, we must be very conscious of the fact that it may be by a stroke of misfortunes that people are in the positions they are in and not by choice and, therefore, they must be treated with respect and dignity,” he added.



DGE Asante said this when the Rotaract Club of Accra-East hosted him as guest speaker on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Christ The King Hall in Accra.



Speaking on the topic “Serve to Change Lives: The Upsides and Risks,” he noted that a report by John Hopkins Centre for Civil Society Studies indicates that each year, Rotarians dedicate 47 million hours of their time to serve communities; which is equivalent to 850 million dollars.



He added, “volunteers program allows Rotarians to carry out the Rotary ideal of Service Above Self by contributing their time and skills to all types of service activities.”



Touching on the upsides of community service, DGE Victor explained that key benefits of rendering community service are the opportunity to improve communities by making them a better place, learn new skills for career development and change the perspectives of volunteers to help them adjust their attitude towards life.

According to him although volunteering is fulfilling, there are some downsides which include putting oneself under physical pressure, time commitment, financial obligation through support among others.



He further commended the members for their support towards the ideals of Rotary and encouraged them to identify sustainable ways of managing the downsides of service to help them stay focused on their desire to effect change in their communities.



President of the Rotaract Club of Accra-East, Ohenewaa Brown commended DGE Asante for dedicating his time to educate members and guests on the importance of serving to change lives, she reiterated the club’s commitment towards the 2021/2022 Rotary International year theme which is to 'Serve to Change Lives'.



The event was graced by the District Rotaract Representative Delegate of Rotaract Ghana, Huda Ibrahim, Vice President and President-Elect of the Rotaract Club of Accra-East, Elisha T. Joseph and Susan Yin Divom respectively among others.



Rotaract Club of Accra– East is the Best Club in Rotaract District 9102 (Ghana, Benin, Togo and Niger). The Club has won several awards and groomed great leaders at both District and National levels.