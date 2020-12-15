Respect the will of the people if you want a smooth inauguration - Minority to govt

MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has served notice to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to respect the will of the people if they want a smooth inauguration.

He insisted the incumbent did not win the presidential election but the EC declared it in his favour.



Mr. Ablakwa hinted the Minority will soon be joining their constituents who are demonstrating against the declaration made by Mrs. Jean Mensa, the EC chair.



To him, the election is flawed with irregularities and errors that make it impossible for the president to be declared as the winner.



“This is part of our protest. Beyond parliament, we will join our constituents demonstrating across the country insisting on the right thing being done.”

He described the EC as a discredited electoral body because they have conspired with the incumbent to kill Ghana’s democracy.



Innocent civilians, he said, have been killed during the elections and yet, what they sacrificed for has been given to the NPP.



“If the NPP wants cooperation from the NDC’s side, if they want a smooth inauguration they should respect the will of the people. The will of the people is that Ghanaians voted for change," he stated.