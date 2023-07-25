Response from Akufo-Addo on Cecilia Dapaah regrettable – Bampoe Addo

Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo

Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the letter he issued following the resignation of Cecilia Abena Dapaah as Sanitation Minister.

The lawyer believes the incident of the alleged stolen money at the residence of the minister is a dark mark on the leadership of the President.



She described the letter issued by the President as regrettable.



Nana Oye Bampoe Addo said this during an interview with the media at the 11th-anniversary celebration of the late President John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwe Park in Accra on Monday.



She asked President Akufo-Addo should tell Ghanaians the source of the former Sanitation Minister’s wealth.



“It is a dark mark on the leadership of President Akufo-Addo. I found the president’s acceptance letter of Cecilia Dapaah very disappointing, to say the least. It’s been almost a week and I haven’t seen any action by him. The President’s letter is very regrettable. The earlier he says something the better, Ghanaians are watching. Look at the corruption. The money is very huge.”

“Ghana has become a mockery. It’s a very sad thing for Ghana, for a cabinet minister to report fearlessly her huge money has been stolen. Why has the President not said anything? We as citizens of Ghana are demanding that you summon Cecilia Dapaah and question where she got her money”.



On Saturday, July 22, 2023, Madam Cecilia Dapaah announced her resignation.



She resigned when it was revealed that her housekeepers stole large sums of international and local currency from her Accra apartment.



At the moment, two housekeepers, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, are facing charges in an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the crime.