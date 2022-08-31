Restaurant Manager in court for allegedly defiling landlord’s daughter

File photo

Source: GNA

A Restaurant Manager accused of defiling his landlord’s 15-year-old daughter at Osu in Accra has appeared before the Gender-Based Violence Court at the Police Headquarters.

Victor Lassey, 42, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.



The Relieving Judge, Mrs. Dora Eshun, admitted Lassey to bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties.



Lassey is expected to reappear on September 9, 2022, for a case management conference.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor said the complainant was self-employed, and an elder cousin of the victim.



Chief inspector Tekpor said parties in the case lived in the same compound at Osu and that the accused was a tenant to the victim’s parents.

The prosecution said on July 29, this year, at about 8:00 pm, the victim was left alone at home and the accused who had been dating the victim since March 2022, took advantage of the absence of the victim’s parents and defiled her in his room.



During the act, the prosecution said luck eluded Lassey when the complainant got home and saw Lassey escaping from the scene.



The prosecution said when the victim was quizzed by the complainant, she confessed to having had sex with the accused person.



A report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Cantonments and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim and the accused was arrested by the Police.