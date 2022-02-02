Restore Bagbin's military security - Rashid Pelpuo

Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central

GAF withdraws Speaker’s military protection

MPs describe the military withdrawal as worrying



MPs want government to respond to the withdrawal of Bagbin’s military protection



The Upper West caucus in Parliament have described the withdrawal of Alban Bagbin’s military protection as worrying.



According to the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo, there is a need for government to give adequate response to the matter even if it requires the reinstatement of the withdrawn personnel.



In a press briefing in Parliament, Rashid Pelpuo said: “It is our belief that the security of the speaker is of paramount concern to the people of Ghana.

"We seek, therefore, to urge the government to give an adequate response to the worrying situation and to satisfy the complete security needs of the speaker if even it will require the reinstatement of the military team that has been withdrawn unilaterally by the government," he said.



Rashid Pelpuo further noted that it's their expectation that matters of security must be handled cautiously.



“It is our expectation that matters of security must be handled expeditiously with adequate consultation, discussions away from public concerns.”



The Upper West caucus' concern follows last month's withdrawal of military personnel attached to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



A letter from the Ghana Armed Forces addressed to the speaker said the officers were deployed without proper procedure.