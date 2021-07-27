Restore Police Visibility Force: Tema residents appeals to new IGP

Police oficers march during a parade

Scores of residents within the Tema Region on Monday called on the newly appointed Inspector General of Police to reinforce the National Patrol Department, popularly known as Police Visibility and Accessibility Concept.

The residents who commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing a seasoned officer COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare as the new IGP, which is an affirmation of recognition of merits.



The Tema residents told the Ghana News Agency in interview that, the Police Visibility force should form part of his new administration “we need to strategically see them positioned around shopping malls, main business districts, major roundabouts, junctions and interchanges, as an assurance of safety.



Mr Dominic Owusu Ansah, a Public Servant told the GNA at Tema that, the presence of the Visibility Police was enough to instil discipline to the driving public, as they were spotted at every major traffic intersection.



He said it was spectacular to identify these police personnel in their smartly dressed uniforms and reflective clothing around town.



Mrs Winifred Acheampong, a shop owner at Tema Community Eleven, noted the era of Police Visibility force created a safe environment for traders; “you always know that the police are watching over you.



“We need them back on the streets as it brought policing to our doorsteps. It also brought a sigh of relief to the public, knowing very well that our safety and security was guaranteed as the regular patrols and presence reduced the fear of crime in our communities”.

Security personnel who claimed that the withdrawal of the Police Visibility force was a policy directive also called on the new IGP to review that directive.



Scores of Police Personnel who spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity noted that although the police may not be in the position to control all the variables that might produce crimes, sustained proactive police patrols in the communities tended to foresee and manage crimes.



“Crime prevention through police visibility and accessibility on the streets and communities through police patrols, especially fixed and foot patrols, are the best option,” the Police Officers asserted.



A Police Officer revealed that the bedrock of proactive policing patrols was to deter and prevent the crimes from happening rather than waiting for it to occur before investigating, which was the additional mandate of the Police Visibility Force.



GNA research shows that the Police Visibility concept, started at the National Headquarters, and was replicated in all regional and district capitals to maintain high professional standards of policing through visibility, reliability and strong public relations.