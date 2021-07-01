Restore Republic Day holiday on 1st July and cancel party holiday on 4th August - Sakara

Abu Sakara Foster, Founder of, National Interest Movement

Restore Republic Day holiday on 1st July and cancel party holiday on 4th August.



Sixty-one years ago on 1st July 1960, Ghana became a Republic that had its own head of state as President.



The Queen of England was replaced by an elected Ghanaian President, thus ending any constitutional links to the United Kingdom.



It was the definitive end of an era and the beginning of another.



All Presidents of Ghana since then, have recognized and respected this important date as a significant milestone in our journey until now. Today this sacred Republic day in our historic journey passes by innocuously without so much as a whimper to acknowledge its significance.

It is no wonder that this act of desecration of our sacred Republic day, has led to the madness of partisan killings. After all political partisanship marked by the founding of UGCC is now worshipped on August 4th, instead of our nation’s Republic day on July 1st.



Many are now attesting to the reality that, introducing divisive adversarial partisanship into a society emerging from the tribal structures of a medieval society was not such a great idea.



The resultant democracy is deformed by the ugliness of extreme partisanship and a winner takes all system that does not accommodate losers.



It takes more than just a name or label to be a democratic society. The demons of greed, selfishness and egoistic lust for power are ever attendant predators on the principles of a democrat.



The challenge of our generation is to bequeath to following generations the heirloom of a just, equitable, and inclusive society, in which each citizen may progress according to merit.

This is the essence of what we should celebrate on Republic day.



God Bless our homeland Ghana.



Long may we live in freedom and justice



Dr. Abu Sakara Foster



Founder,

National Interest Movement.