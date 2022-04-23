Restore all disqualified candidates - Achiase NPP youth express disappointment in election processes

The youth say they want all disqualified candidates restored

The youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Achiase constituency have expressed their disappointments in what they describe as unjustifiable reasons given for the disqualification of some candidates in their constituency elections.

In a press release made available to GhanaWeb, the group said that it was displeased with the breakdown in the moral decadence that was exhibited by the election committee during the process.



The release further stated that the criteria that was used to disqualify the said candidates raises a lot of questions.



“We the Youth and the loving patriot of the NPP within the Achiase Constituency would like to register our displeasure regarding the behaviour and the moral decadence exhibited by the Election Committee.



“The Committee which was Chaired by Ms. Victoria Adu (MCE Akyem Oda) and members including Mr. David Prah (Deputy Director, TVET Service), Ms. Fati Vondolie, (currently reinstated Easter Regional Women Organiser) and the cohorts of the current Member of Parliament of Achiase Constituency to unlawfully eliminate candidates during the vetting.



“The Committee disqualified Candidates based on the following reasons: Unsubstantiated and unclaimed petition, claimed to be written against a candidate; imposing fear and panic on candidates during the vetting by Mr. David Prah to champion a certain preferred Candidate's agenda for the Presidential race; asking candidates to forcefully accept the unclaimed petition if Candidates are not prepared to withdraw their candidacy,” it stated in part.



The release, signed by Stephen Amoah, Yaw Baafi, and Gloria Asare, also claimed that Prah was working with the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Ahenkorah Marfo to push the agenda of particular people.

“Mr. David Prah forcibly asked candidates to withdraw and throw their support behind the incumbent Achiase MP's Team. All those candidates presented by the incumbent MP were cleared to continue with their campaign during the vetting, whiles other candidates were not cleared but were told feedback will be communicated later.



“Infact, this unlawful, unmerited, unjustifiable, discriminatory, and unreasonable assertions given above seeks to undermine the democratic credentials of the NPP.



“At this crucial moment, where tensions and sadness has engulfed the patriotic party members of the Constituency, we would like to bring to the attention of the National Executives and the General Secretary that, the occurrence of such elimination by rough tactics executed by the Vetting Committee to disqualify other Candidates be halted and have them reinstated immediately,” they said.



The group has therefore called for the restoration of all disqualified persons in the race, hopeful that it would be a good sign of faith towards the party’s agenda of breaking the 8.



“This will help to avert a repetition of similar occurrences during the Polling Stations and the NPP Parliamentary elections which led to; Segregation among PP members within the Constituency. A sharp drop in both Presidential and Parlamentary election votes Indifferences among members which has resulted to deteriorating the love for the party.



“Once more, to forge a collective goal of breaking the eight, we call on the General Secretary, National Executive Committee, and the National Council of Elders to order the restoration of all disqualified and disgruntled Candidates within the Constituency,” the release said.