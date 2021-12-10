Restore power to Yilo, Manya Krobo communities – Minority to ECG

John Jinapor, Ranking Member for Mines and Energy

The Minority in Parliament has urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to restore power to the people of Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities in the Eastern Region.

In a statement, the Minority stated that it is untenable for ECG to punish innocent residents for the actions of few within the affected areas.



The statement signed by the Ranking Member for Mines and Energy in Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor, reiterated the need for the ECG to restore power to the affected communities immediately whilst appealing to the chiefs and people to ensure the safety of the ECG staff.



“Given the circumstances, we wish to call on all stakeholders particularly the Ministry of Energy to intervene as a matter of urgency and promote dialogue towards resolving the impasse” he urged.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) shut down the feeders at the Bulk Supply Point (BSP) directly feeding the Communities within the Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities plunging the affected areas into the darkness since Monday, December 6, 2021.



“Whilst acknowledging the need to safeguard and protect the networks, lives and properties of the ECG and its staff, we believe strongly that it is untenable to subject innocent people to such collective punishments.



"This unfortunate situation has resulted in untold hardship which has the potential of affecting security and the very survival of the inhabitants within the affected communities,” the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu added.