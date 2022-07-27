Restore power to affected communities - Manya Krobo Traditional Council appeals to ECG

Nene Asada Ahor I

The Manya Krobo Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has encouraged personnel of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to return to work to repair all faulty transformers which have plunged some parts of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal into darkness over the past one week.

This followed a meeting held on Tuesday, 26th July, 2020 between management of the power distributors and the Traditional Council at Odumase Krobo at the invitation of the Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area and President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs Manya Krobo Traditional Council, Nene Sakite II.



It came to light during the meeting that the faults were caused by saboteurs while the lives of ECG personnel who went to the field to fix the faults were threatened in the process.



The affected areas include Agomanya Ablotsi, Agormanor, Agbom, Yohe, Yokuenor, Abansey, Saisi, Nuaso Old Town and parts of Kpongunor.



Nene Sakite II however assured the team of their safety and encouraged them to return to fix the problem.



The power outage has frustrated many residents with claims from some that the company deliberately put off the power to punish its customers over the bruhaha over the ongoing prepaid metering exercise.

Nene Asada Ahor I speaking on behalf of the traditional council noted that the worrying trend prompted the Paramount Chief to summon the ECG team for an amicable settlement.



"The Konor has received several complaints regarding power outage in some communities and he realized this is not right so he sent some of the chiefs to the ECG to invite them to a meeting and he enquired from them what the problem was," explained the PRO.



Management of the power distributors in explaining the cause of the outage denied accusations of deliberately putting off the lights and accused saboteurs of deliberately destroying some of its internet fiber around the Kpongunor and Nuaso areas, damaged some transformers and further accused residents of accosting and threatening the maintenance team which went onto the field on Friday, July 22 to fix the challenges.



The team, therefore, explained to the Paramount chief that their inability to fix the problem was as a result of the fear for their lives.



Nene Sakite II however urged them to return to work and cautioned the public against attacking personnel of the ECG who visit the communities to repair the faults.

"If the team returns to the field to solve the problem and anyone dares touch anybody then he (Konor) won't tolerate that," the PRO furthered.



He also cautioned the public against venturing to mount ECG poles or transformers to fix the faults by themselves as they could be endangering their lives in the process.



The ECG on their part said they felt assured by the backing given them by the Konor and expressed their preparedness to return to work immediately.