Restore salaries of UTAG lecturers to bring them back to work - MP

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Dr Hamza Adam, has called on the government to ensure lecturers are paid 62 per cent of their current basic salary in the interim.



According to him, this will surely bring the lecturers back to the Lecture Halls for academic work to resume.



“Government must do all it can to pay the Lecturers the 62% of their current basic salary in the interim, which will at least restore them to the 114% that they are demanding. This will surely bring our Lecturers back to the Lecture Theatres for academic work to resume,” he argued.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, Dr. Hamza Adam added that government must work with UTAG to develop a roadmap suitable to both parties for the restoration of the entry-level salaries of lecturers.



“After payment of the 62% as a stopgap measure, it is important for the government to expedite action on the determination of Market Premium for deserving critical skills in the public sector as identified in the 2019 Labour Market Survey and development of guidelines for implementation of the Market Premium.



“Government must work with UTAG to develop a roadmap suitable to both parties for the restoration of the entry-level salaries of Lecturers, which was the Ghana Cedi equivalent of US$2,084 per month in 2012, which has since deteriorated to less than the Ghana Cedi equivalent of US$1,000.00 per month.”



He also appealed to the government to take urgent steps to end the ongoing UTAG strike action in order not to further disrupt the academic calendar, which has already been badly affected by Covid-19.