Restore study of RME in the basic schools to promote cultural values – Counsellor to govt

President of the College of Counselling and Psychology, Rev Prof Samuel Oheneba Dornyo

President of the College of Counselling and Psychology, Rev Prof Samuel Oheneba Dornyo, has urged educational authorities to reintroduce the study of Religious and Moral Education (RME) in Basic Schools to instill the country's cultural values in the hearts of children.

According to him, RME should be included in the curriculum as part of civic education to teach children about God's will and cultural values as they grow up.



Speaking at the launch of the book titled 'Upright Living: Job An Exemplar' at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof Oheneba Dornyo expressed concern that the loss of traditional values and insistence on not teaching RME in basic schools could have negative consequences for African societies.



He cautioned that adopting the indiscipline and lost family values of the West would be detrimental to Africa's cultural identity.



The book 'Upright Living: Job An Exemplar' was written by Pastor Samuel K. Dorgbetor, a District Pastor of the Adenta East Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) in the Greater Accra Region.



The author explained that the book aims to restore hope to the hopeless in society and help those who have gone through trauma.

It also seeks to prevent youth from resorting to suicide due to rejection or suffering.



Pastor Dorgbetor drew inspiration from the character of Job in the Bible, using his story to encourage and motivate homeless people and anyone facing trials and pains.



He stressed the importance of genuine faith in God to overcome suffering, stating that educational achievements and material possessions alone cannot alleviate one's hardships.



Instead, he advocated relying on God's word for healing and restoration in times of difficulty.



