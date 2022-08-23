Restrictions on pragya operations affecting our business – Cape Coast riders lament

Riders have been asked to stop operating after 6:30pm

Correspondence from Central Region

Pragya riders in Cape Coast are not happy about the recent hikes in fuel prices and the restrictions imposed on them by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA).



The assembly has instructed that all Pragya operations should end at 6:30 pm each day; failure to do so attracts a fine.



In reacting to this restriction order in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Central Regional Correspondent, Dominic Kpodo, some riders bemoaned that the new directive is affecting their daily sales.



They revealed that a rider is supposed to make sales of GHC50 per day (GHC300 weekly for those who do not work on Sundays), but with the recent hikes in fuel prices and the fact that they close very early, they are unable to meet their targets.



Mr. Godfred Appiah, a 23-year-old rider, mentioned that for some months now, he has been unable to meet his daily and weekly targets due to the closing time and the high fuel prices.

"For now our main challenges are two; fuel prices and the restriction on us. CCMA says if they see us on the roads after 6:30pm we shall pay a penalty, so we close very early and this is making our job difficult. We’re unable to meet our sales target. Some days I make only GHC40, 45, and sometimes even GHC30," he complained to GhanaWeb.



Isaac Kojo Eshun, a 28-year-old rider with one child, lamented how he sometimes goes home with nothing in his pocket simply because he is unable to meet the GHC50 target.



“I have one child and this is the job I do to feed my family. Sometimes I go home with empty hands. If we’re to be allowed to work in the night, I believe very well we will be making a lot of money but CCMA says no so we’re managing it.”



Mr. Gideon Mensah, however, pleaded with the government to do something about the recent hikes in fuel prices and also for CCMA to abolish the closing time restriction so they could also work full time.



“We are just like the taxi drivers, we all pick four passengers but they have no restrictions. I think the authorities should reconsider that, and also, the government should do something about the fuel prices because we are struggling. Ghanaians are suffering.”

The tricycle, or pragya, as it is known on the streets, has emerged as one of the most affordable forms of transportation in some areas of Ghana.



However, there have been complaints of reckless driving by Cape Coast residents towards these tricycle riders and also of young students neglecting schools to venture into the business.



This prompted authorities and opinion leaders in Cape Coast municipality to mount a campaign and impose some restrictions on their operations.