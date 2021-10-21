Result of Funny Face’s psychiatric examination shall determine next line of action – Police

Funny Face

The Kaneshie District Court in Accra today, 20th October, 2021, referred Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face to a Psychiatric Hospital for medical examination.



This follows a request made to the court by the Police for a psychiatric assessment, after his arrest on Monday, 18th October, 2021, on a preliminary charge of threat of death.



The result of the psychiatric examination shall determine the next line of action by the Police.We continue to thank the public for their support as we seek to maintain law and order.



The Police on Monday night arrested him for allegedly threatening certain individuals via social media.



Funny Face on Sunday issued invectives on social media against some key entertainment personalities including Fada Dickson and Bola Ray and threatened to kill his ex-lover Vanessa.

He also cast aspersions at former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, one of his close allies until last year.



But police found the threats so grave that the one-time musician was picked up around 10:14pm Monday and he is being treated as a “suspect”.



“Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action,” the police stated on Monday.



“The police is committed to protecting lives with the generous help of the public.”



“We want to assure the public that we shall not take anything for granted in the interest of public safety.”