Results of 46 BECE candidates cancelled entirely as WAEC releases final results

WAEC

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released results for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The results are currently being hosted on the WAEC website as it prepares to release the results to the various Education Offices across the country.



In a release by WAEC indicated that it has cancelled the entire results of 46 candidates who were engaged in examination malpractice.



Also, 138 candidates who sat for the examination had some subject results cancelled for bringing foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.

The Council says it has also withheld the subject results of 148 candidates and the entire results of 109 candidates pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.



Meanwhile,, the scripts of 24 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny.



WAEC indicated that the withheld results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.