Resume academic work on September 19 – CETAG to members

20163889 File Photo: One of the Colleges of Education

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has called off its 10-day annual leave.

The leadership of the association has, therefore, urged its members to resume academic work on Monday, 19 September 2022.

CETAG in a statement issued on Thursday, 15 September 2022, said it has taken into consideration the need to salvage “the academic calendar from imminent distortion.”

“As a result, we hereby direct members to end our 10-working day old leave hitherto, on Friday, September 16, 2022, travel back to our respective campuses within the weekend, and resume academic work on Monday, September 19, 2022.”

The association noted: “This will pave way for further engagements with PRINCOF and the relevant stakeholders to finalise arrangements on the matter.

“Members will be duly updated on ensuing developments.”

Leadership of the association, assured members that it “will follow through to bring finality to bear on the matter.”

Teachers in all 46 Colleges across the country on Thursday, 1 September 2022, proceeded on annual leave after working without break for a year.

This came on the back of a directive by the Union leaders of the teachers.

The Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), however, described the decision by CETAG, as a strike in disguise.

