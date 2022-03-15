Retain NPP to achieve SDG 4 - Ellis Otabil to Ghanaians

Communication Officer for the NPP in Effutu constituency, Otabil Ellis

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

Ghanaians especially the people of Effutu in the Central region have been urged to support and retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in ensuring the country achieves Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is targeted at free education by the end of 2030.

Communication Officer for the NPP in Effutu constituency, Otabil Ellis has emphasized that the NPP has initiated a lot of policies in the educational sector that have benefited all Ghanaians.



According to him, restoration of teachers' allowance, implementation of free SHS, provision of infrastructure, the welfare of teachers, and many others as some policies and interventions of the NPP that have greatly impacted Ghana's education.



"We are in 2022 but the NPP has been able to achieve free education under the SDG 4 which is expected to be attained globally in 2030. If the NDC were in power, it would be crawling with progressively free education" he stated.



Speaking on Lucky TV's morning show dubbed "Adekye Mu Nsem' on Monday, the NPP Communicator mentioned many projects that have been undertaken in senior high schools within the constituency that includes; the building of school blocks, laboratories, libraries, toilet facilities, dormitories among many others.

Mr. Otabil Ellis stated that Effutu can now boast of 14 modern libraries to help students and pupils do research work and also improve their reading skills.



He chided the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of failing in the educational sector during their tenure and wondered why it always wants to claim successes for no work done.



He added, "the NPP government has provided laptops to teachers across the country to help improve teaching and learning and I am assuring teachers of many juicy interventions government intends to roll out to benefit all".