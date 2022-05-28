Retaining Wontumi would be a mistake; I regret voting for him – Former Obuasi MP

Chairman Wontumi

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Obuasi Constituency, Mr Edward Ennin, has prevailed on the delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region to reject Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi in tomorrow’s regional delegates’ conference.

According to him, he regrets voting for Chairman Wontumi because he lacks the administrative skills to manage and steer the affairs of the party in the region.



He said Chairman Wontumi has, over the years, proven to be a failure.



Mr Ennin warned that if the delegates fail to show Chairman Wontumi the exit, they will come and do their own campaign in the various constituencies in the region.



The former MP made this call to the delegates during an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, host of Accra100.5 FM’s morning show on Friday, 27 May 2022.



Mr Ennin warned that if the delegates make the mistake of retaining Chairman Wontumi, then he will work alone in the region.

He reminded them to disregard some of the monetary overtures being made to them by the campaign team of Chairman Wontumi.



“Wontumi’s administration in the region has left the region more divided”, adding that his “belligerent behaviour is the main cause of the divisiveness in the region”.



Also, he said Chairman Wontumi’s penchant for talking loose, has not helped the course of the party in the region.



He was of the view that the Chairman is quick to show off his wealth when everybody is complaining about things being hard.