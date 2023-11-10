Retire from NPP flagbearer elections, don't contest again! - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah 'begs' Addai-Nimoh

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, has made a humble appeal to Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who aspired to become the party's flagbearer.

Francis Addai-Nimoh was among the list of four candidates who contested in this year's NPP presidential elections and once again he failed to become the party's presidential candidate.



This is about the third time that he has stood for the same position and has failed to secure the required votes to emerge victor.



Analyzing the NPP election during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Thursday morning, the lecturer asked Mr. Addai-Nimoh to go on retirement.



"Addai-Nimoh should not go again. He needs to be tired," Dr. Otchere-Ankrah implored.



He also contested in the NPP's presidential primaries in 2014.

NPP Flagbearer Contest



Over 200,000 delegates participated in the election which was dubbed a ‘showdown’ between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, in 277 constituencies across the country.



At the end of the contest, the Electoral Commission declared Dr Bawumia as the winner after he secured 118,210 out of the total of 193,346 votes cast representing an 61.47%.



Ken Ohene Agyapong, who was Bawumia's closest rival, secured 71,996 votes representing 37,41% whereas the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh garnered 1459 and 781 votes respectively.



