Retired Fire Officer granted GH¢20,000 bail in fraud case

The case has been adjourned to March 20, 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Happy Tetteh Angmor, a 57–year-old Retired Fire Officer, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties by the Ashaiman Circuit Court for defrauding by false pretence.

The court presided over by Mr Richard Delali Anku granted the accused bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charges of defrauding by false pretence. The case was adjourned to March 10, 2022.



Chief Inspector Samuel Apreweh, prosecuting, said the complainant was Elizabeth Kumedzina, a 60-year-old trader, who lives at Mexico Ashaiman while the accused, Angmor was a resident of Lebanon Zone four, also in Ashaiman and a retired fire officer.



The Prosecution said the complainant had three sons namely: Bright Afari, Agyapong Afari and Percy Afari, who have all completed University and were seeking employment.



He said in March 2020, the complainant met the accused about her unemployed graduates.



Chief Inspector said Angmor told the complainant about his links with the security service and that he could facilitate their recruitment into the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The prosecution said the accused then demanded a total cash sum of GH¢23,200.00 to connect each of the three sons into the service institutions.



The prosecution said the complainant became convinced and gave the money to the accused after she was promised just three months to get the young men to be called for training.



He said the accused after the expiration of the three months promise, began to give untenable excuses, including the postponement of the dates for training until the end of 2020.



The prosecution said the complainant after unsuccessful pursuit for her children’s job seeking, demanded the refund of the money which also proved negative, and on April 8, 2021, a complaint was lodged with the Ashaiman Divisional, Criminal Investigation Department (CID).



He said the accused was subsequently arrested and during investigations, the police recovered GH¢15,000.00, and after investigation, the accused was charged with the offence and arraigned.