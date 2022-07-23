0
Retired Fire Service personnel calls on government to give the service attention

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Divisional Officer Grade1 (DO1) for the Ghana National Fire Service at the Sege Constituency, Esther Dickson Addo, has called on government to pay more attention to the needs of the institution to aid it deliver on their mandate.

She said that the service needs to be fully equipped at all times since they are usually the first point of call for help in almost all emergency issues.

She made the remarks when the GNFS in the Sege Constituency held a retirement service in her honour for her services rendered as she bid the service goodbye.

“I am pleading with the government to come to the aid of the Fire Service and provide us with new appliances because our appliances are old and makes working very difficult.”

DO1 Esther Dickson Addo told the media that they need uniforms to wear when attending to emergency issues.

“We need uniforms we would wear to attend to emergency issues because it is not right to wear one dress to work and also wear it to attend to emergency issues.”

She emphasized that the fire service are very important because they help the nation in almost all the emergency issues.

“The Fire Service are important to the nation because they help during fire out breaks, accidents, and even when someone drowns in water so the government should pay attention to us so that we can also work well.”

The retired divisional officer urged the youth in the service to practice humility to be able to go through training and pass out successfully.

According to DO1 Esther, her good works and how she relates to her co-workers has made them to organise this special ceremony to honour her.

She recounted that some time ago, the fire service was not in the heart of many and that many rejected it but that the story is different today.

