Retired Police officer found dead on his farm

The body was found dead on his farm in Asitey mountains

A 64-year-old retired Police officer has been found dead on his farm in Asitey mountains in Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region.

ASP (rtd) Peter Kwadjo Tawiah left home Thursday morning at about 7:00 am to farm but failed to return.



The family led by John Teye Oboaba, brother of the deceased made an official complaint at Odumase Police station at about 7:30 pm the same day.



Police officers were quickly dispatched to the farm and found the motionless body of ASP (rtd) Peter Kwadjo Tawiah lying in a supine position with a cutlass in his right hand.



After examining the body and taking inventories of the crime scene, he was conveyed to Atua government hospital where he was medically declared dead.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Starr News, preliminary examination of the body did not detect any marks of assault.



He, however, said Police is awaiting an autopsy report by medical doctors to establish the cause of death.