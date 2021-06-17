Retract and apologize or I sue - Education Minister to newspaper

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

• The Education Minister is demanding a retraction and an unqualified apology from the newspaper

• According to the lawyers, the newspaper peddled falsehood about their client by stating he has enrolled his son in a private Senior High School



• The publication in question was made in its June 15, 2021 edition



The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum through his lawyers is asking management of the Daily Post Newspaper to render an unqualified apology for what he says are lies peddled about him by the newspaper.



In a letter written by Beyuo and Co, the lawyers of Dr Adutwum stated that the newspaper in its June 15, 2021, publication carried a story about the Minister which alleged that he, with oversight responsibility over the government's flagship Free Senior High School policy, had enrolled his son in private SHS.



“On the frontpage of the newspaper, you culled a social media post of one Nana Osei Poku and published the following words underneath same, ‘Excerpts of Facebook posting by Nana Osei Poku, an employee of the Education Minister confirming the fact that the Minster has enrolled in a private Senior High School. The posting meant to defend the Minister inadvertently exposed his lies as he contradicts his claim that he has no child in the private Senior High School’ when you know that the claim was false,” the lawyers wrote.

According to the Minister’s lawyers, the said post did not make any specific indication of their client having enrolled his son in a private SHS and thus the publication was made with a view to damage his reputation.



“The false allegation made on the front page of your newspaper has caused our client, who is a seasoned educationist of high repute deep embarrassment, as it has lowered his standing in the eyes of right-thinking members of society. Our client’s reputation has been damaged by your innuendo as the Minister for Education, he has no regard for government’s Free Senior high School policy which he has direct oversight responsibility that he has enrolled his own child in a private SHS which is excluded from the policy," it read.



Beside a demand for the newspaper to cease making further false publications about the Minister, the lawyers have also asked the Daily Post Newspaper to retract and apologise for the earlier publication.



“We hereby on behalf of our client, demand that you forthwith cease and desist from making any further false claims about our client’s son’s enrollment in a private SHS, and further demand that you publish in the national dallies a retraction of the allegation made in your Tuesday, 15, June 2021, issue of your newspaper, giving same prominence as the original defamatory publication, and render an unqualified apology to our client, failing which our client will seek legal redress without further recourse to you,” the lawyers have demanded.