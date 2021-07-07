Retract erroneous reportage - TKL tells the media

Some Media Houses have been asked to retract their reportage

Source: Julian Owusu-Abedi, Contributor

The Management of Top Kings Limited (TKL) has written to four Media Houses in Accra to retract or correct the erroneous presentation of facts as regards a recent Supreme Court judgment it had won against Empire Builders in respect of the Trassacco Landed property.

The four Media Houses namely; The Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide, The Insight and Joy Fm had earlier reported or made to believe that the Supreme Court judgment does not cover the Trassaxxo Valley Estate but rather some 62 acres which was already occupied by Top Kings of which their report turned out to be false in the face of the Apex Court ruling.



After drawing the attention of the various media houses to their various publications and the various dates they published the story, the Management of Top Kings in their rejoinder clarified thus; “the dispute was over 465.25acres of land situate at the area popularly called Trassacco Valley in Adjiriganor, Accra” in which case the High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court all decided unanimously that the land does not belong to Empire Builders Ltd but Top Kings Ltd rather.



An earlier report in the media recounted that after a long battle in court spanning over two decades to determine the rightful owner of the land on which the Trassacco Valley Estate is situated, the Supreme Court finally brought the litigation to an end a couple of months ago by pronouncing judgment on the matter in favour of Top Kings Limited.

The paper also indicated that the dispute had travelled through the various courts at all levels namely the High Court, Court of Appeal and finally the Supreme Court where all three rulings or judgments at all stages had always been in favour of Top Kings Limited.



