Retract your reckless comment – Sickle Cell advocacy groups blast Nhyiaeso MP

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah

MP likens Ghana’s economy to Sickle Cell child

Sickle Cell advocacy groups call out MP



Groups call on national leaders to lead intervention efforts for SCD



Two advocacy groups, Sickle Life and Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative, have demanded a public apology from the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah.



The MP, speaking on a recent episode of Newsfile on Joy News, likened the state of Ghana’s economy to a child with Sickle Cell saying “Me I see our economy, currency, and those things as a child with Sickle Cell; small push then there is crisis.”



But in a press release shared with GhanaWeb, the two groups advocating for persons living with Sickle Cell said the MP fell short of his mantle when he rather used the platform to make a statement that is not only reckless but insensitive as well.



“We deem such language as reckless and insensitive, particularly because they drive the stigma and propel associated psychological issues related to the condition. While there are indeed several health and social challenges associated with SCD, you fell short of your mantle when you used your platform to dehumanise the brave warriors who live with SCD by comparing them to a volatile and fragile economy,” the groups said.

While underlining the failures of policymakers in ensuring the protection of persons living with Sickle Cell, Sickle Life and Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative said Dr Amoah must issue a public apology for his utterance.



“We request that you publicly retract your comments and take this opportunity to address the millions of stakeholders who will be impacted by them.



“Beyond that, we ask you - along with all the country’s leaders - to boldly and rightfully lead the charge on intervention efforts for SCD, especially considering the disproportionate impact it has on the constituents you serve,” the group added.



Read the full statement below:







