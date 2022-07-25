Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Retraction: Martin Kpebu’s comment without prejudice.
Yesterday, I was a guest on Newsfile where issues including the nation-wrecking canker of corruption was discussed.
This was on the back of yet another frightening survey by the collaboration of two state institutions – CHRAJ and GSS revealing the endemic level of actual corruption in Ghana today.
In the heat of the discussion, I passionately expressed my disgust at the inaction of the presidency in dealing with certain matters bothering on corruption.
I do, hereby, retract and apologise for the expression purporting to connect the President of the Republic to crime.
Signed,
Martin Kpebu
