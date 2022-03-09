3
Retraction and apology

Ebenezer Kojo Kum Ahanta West MP Chieftaincy Minister MP for Ahanta West Constituency, Ebenezer Kojo Kum

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb wrongly reported on the morning of March 9, 2022, that the NPP MP for Ahanta West Constituency who doubles as Minister of Chieftaincy and Culture, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, was dead.

The publication was erroneous and lacked due diligence on our part. The mistake was due to incorrect information supplied by a trusted source.

The publication was quickly pulled down and subsequent articles were published to indicate the facts. We have taken immediate steps to prevent this from recurring.

GhanaWeb unreservedly apologises to the Minister of Chieftaincy and Culture, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, and the general public for the error.

