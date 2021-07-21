Return all illegal firearms – Police tells public

Suspects will be charged with all crimes committed

The Police in the Eastern Region have arrested four young men for possessing and discharging firearms and ammunition without permission at Sekesua in the same region.

"At Otrokper police checkpoint, suspects were signalled to stop but they rather opened fire and fled into a nearby bush abandoning their car. With the help of some youth in Akatekpor, a neighbouring community, police arrested the four suspects," said the police in a tweet.



The suspects, according to the Police, will be charged with all the crimes committed.



This is another wake up call to those who possess firearms without authority to return them to the Police or as directed by the Small Arms Commission.

Also, people are reminded that unauthorized firing is a crime, be it at burials, funerals or any other event.



The Police will continue to count on well-meaning citizens and residents such as the youth of Akatekpor to weed out criminals.



