Return all stolen money stolen to restore Ghana's economy – Nyaho Tamakloe to politicians

Senior member of the NPP, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said that if all the monies that have been stolen by politicians from Ghana and siphoned outside are returned, the country’s economy could experience a revival.

In a 3news.com report, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe noted that if these stolen funds are brought back, they can be used to address the current economic challenges.



“If the money that has been stolen from this country is brought back, we will get somewhere,” he is quoted to have said.



He went on to point out that the root cause of many of Ghana's economic problems lies in the drain caused by politicians siphoning funds.



“The cause of the problems we have is money being siphoned out by politicians,” he added.



Another notable figure within the NPP, Kwame Pianim, also echoed these concerns in the same report.



The renowned economist, Kwame Pianim, discussed the gravity of the current economic situation, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

“Where we are now is difficult, we have never been there before, we need to sit up now; we are not on the road, yet we haven’t turned the corner,” he also said.



NW/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











