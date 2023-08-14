Return my GH¢7,000 or I will leak your nude photos – Jilted mason threatens ex-girlfriend

A 42-year-old mason has threatened to leak explicit images of his 28-year-old girlfriend who has jilted him after he contracted a GH¢7,000 loan for her.

According to the mason, he heeded to his girlfriend’s appeal to support her by going for the loan some three months after they started dating.



However, the girl after receiving the money refused to pick his calls and decided to block his calls.



The mason identified as Nana said he reached out to the lady’s mother who informed him that she asked her daughter to dump him.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo on Angel FM, Nana who said he never got intimate with his runaway girlfriend threatened to release explicit images of her as revenge.



“Please help me to retrieve my money from her. I found a way to gain her naked pictures, I have sisters and would not want to disgrace her.

“I was smart enough to use a different number to entice her into sending me explicit pictures of herself,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the lady has also threatened to invoke a curse on her aggrieved former boyfriend if he goes ahead to carry out the threat.



Under Ghana’s cybersecurity laws, sharing of nude content is a criminal offense that can attract up to 15 years in jail term.



