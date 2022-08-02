1
Return party assets – NPP to former executives

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua22 General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Steering Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has requested all former executives of the party to return party vehicles and all assets in their possession to the party.

The decision was taken at the committee’s meeting held on July 26, 2022.

A statement dated August 2, 2022, signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, copied to the National Chairman, National Executive Committee, and all former Regional and Constituency executives urged them to adhere to the committee’s directives.

Below is the full statement:

