Returnee busted after herbalist exposes him for attempting to kill daughter for money

The man was arrested for attempting to have his daughter killed for rituals

There were chills and a lot of emotions accompanying the revelations in a video fast making rounds on Facebook, where a man has been arrested for sending his daughter to a herbalist to have her killed for money.

In the video shared by Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr on Facebook, who identifies himself as a chief, military man, writer, author, poet and herbalist, he narrated how the man, Evans Oppong (who is also captured in the video wearing a plain white cloth and sitting on a wooden stool) brought his daughter to him, optimistic that she would be killed for rituals.



He explains in the post that Evans Oppong had just returned from abroad and came to him for help because things were not going on well with him there.



He added that the man explained that he has 12 children and that he wanted to use two of them for rituals, and that was why he went for this daughter from school and brought her to him.



However, unknown to Evans Oppong, he had just walked into a trap.



"This man brought his own biological daughter to me for money rituals. He promised me 10,000 GHc and other good surprises after the rituals.



"I was crying within me because I have sympathy for humans and animals; I don't kill people, sometimes I don't even eat my own poultry because I grow so much love for them.

"The sad thing is, he even picked the daughter from school during school hours with the intention of buying her a new dress. This man is a bad man with many evil intentions," Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr wrote.



Uniformed policemen handcuffed Evans Oppong, and the little girl was whisked away by a worker from the Social Welfare, who also came to the house with the police.



